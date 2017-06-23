Chef James Lintelmann LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen courtesy of Lifeway 

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with James Lintelmann, Executive Chef of Baptiste & Bottle and Noyane at the Conrad Chicago, LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen presented by Lifeway!

On June 30th, 2017 at 2:00PM, Chef James Lintelmann will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a live studio audience in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen. The ‘Taste of the Taste’ cooking demo will be hosted by Mary Dixon! Must be at least 18 years of age to enter.

Chef James Lintelmann will be the Taste of Chicago’s Celebrity Chef du Jour on Wednesday, July 5th. The dining experience offers attendees that purchased tickets to the event the opportunity to enjoy a sit-down, three-course meal in an air-conditioned and decorated dining pavilion

