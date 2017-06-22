Radiohead Dedicate ‘OK Computer’ Reissue to Thom Yorke’s Late Partner

By Jon Wiederhorn

No one in Radiohead said a word to the press or on social media when frontman Thom Yorke’s longtime ex-partner Rachel Owen died last December from cancer. Maybe they had bigger things in mind.

Related: Radiohead: Thom Yorke: ‘Making a Film Score is Terrifying’

The band has dedicated the 20th anniversary expanded reissue of their legendary album OK Computer, titled OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017, to Owen.

“This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen 1968-2016 who died after a long and brave battle with cancer,” the band wrote on the back sleeve of the album. “we hope you are ok. thank you for listening.”

Owen, 48, was an artist, a lecturer at Oxford University and the mother of Yorke’s two children, Noah, 15 and Agnes, 12.

In August 2015, Yorke announced they had split up. “Rachel and I have separated,” Yorke wrote in a statement. “After 23 highly creative and happy years, for various reasons we have gone our separate ways. It’s perfectly amicable and has been common knowledge for some time.”