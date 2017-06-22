Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This July

When the July heatwave comes, you’ll have a convenient reason to stay inside…. New Netflix titles!

Take a look at what’s coming this June (via Huffington Post).

July 1

“Albion: The Enchanted Stallion”

“Are We There Yet?”

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Best in Show”

“Boat Trip”

“Caramel”

“Capo ‘El amo del tunel’” (Season 1)

“Code Name: The Cleaner”

“Dad”

“Deep Water” (Season 1)

“Delicatessen”

“Disney’s The Mighty Ducks”

“El Barco” (Season 1)

“Emma”

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

“Free Willy”

“Hostages (Israel)” (Season 2)

“Here Alone”

“Jackass: Number Two”

“Last Night”

“Liar’s Dice”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Matchstick Men”

“Mixed Signals”

“Offspring” (Season 6)

“Out of Thin Air”

“Police Academy”

“Proof of Life”

“Punch-Drunk Love”

“Spawn: The Movie”

“Spice Up” (Season 1)

“The Truth Is in the Stars”

“Yours Fatefully” (Season 1)

“The Ultimatum” (Season 1)

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Land Before Time”

“The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”

“The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving”

“The Astronaut Farmer”

“Taking Lives”

“The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)”

“The Originals” (Season 4)

“Titanic”

“Unriddle II”

“Unriddle”

“Witnesses” (Season 2)

“World at Your Feet” (Season 1)

“Yes We Can!” (Season 1)

“Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang”

July 2

“El Chema” (Season 1)

July 3

“Diamond Cartel”

“Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story”

July 4

“The Standups” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

July 5

“iZombie” (Season 3)

July 6

“Butter”

“Speech & Debate”

“The Void”

July 7

“1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)”

“Castlevania” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Dawn of the Croods” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Degrassi: Next Class” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Luna Petunia” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

July 8

“Bad Santa 2”

“Horse Dancer”

July 9

“Lion”

July 11

“Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha”

July 14

“Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile” (Netflix Original)

“Chasing Coral” (Netflix Original)

“Friends From College” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“To the Bone” (Netflix Original)

July 15

“Rake” (Season 4)

“West Coast Customs” (Season 4)

July 17

“A Cowgirl’s Story”

“Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness”

“Uncertain Glory”

July 18

“Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say” (Netflix Original)

“Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection” (Netflix Original)

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Season 3)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

July 20

“Pretty Little Liars” (New episodes)

July 21

“Last Chance U” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Ozark” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Worst Witch” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

July 22

“Railroad Tigers”

July 24

“Victor”

July 25

“Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special”(Netflix Original)

“Munroe Island”

July 28

“Daughters of Destiny” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“The Incredible Jessica James” (Netflix Original)

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

July 31

“After The Reality”

“Checkpoint”

“Dark Night”

“Taking Earth”

“Being Mary Jane: The Series” (Season 4, Date TBD)

