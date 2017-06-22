Kiss’ Gene Simmons Withdraws Trademark Application for ‘Devil Horns’ Gesture

By Abby Hassler

Kiss’ Gene Simmons has withdrawn his application to patent the rock hand gesture, presumably after facing significant backlash from his peers. The United States Patent and Trademark Office updated the request on its website Tuesday (June 20), citing the patent was “abandoned because the applicant filed an express abandonment.”

Many musicians spoke out against the patent request, including Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Coven’s Esther “Jinx” Dawson and Black Sabbath’s Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy Dio.

“To try to make money off of something like this is disgusting. It belongs to everyone; it doesn’t belong to anyone, it’s a public domain; it shouldn’t be trademarked,” Wendy told The Wrap. “It’s laughable, I think, quite honestly. I think he’s made a complete fool of himself. It’s disgusting; what does he want?”