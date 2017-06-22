Chicago Gourmet Has 10 Extra Events And You Need To Be At Every Single One

Sponsored Content Provided By Chicago Gourmet

This year, Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet turns 10, and in addition to the festive weekend celebration we all know and love in Millennium Park, organizers have announced 10 extra, celebratory events you need to know about. That’s right, 10. Diez, dix, dieci, X.

All part of the eXtraordinary chefs – eXtraordinary places series, these events—including elevated dinners by star chefs, festive tastings (think elevated ballpark fare, burgers, pasta and more), grand dinners and after hours fun—commemorate Chicago Gourmet’s 10th anniversary and extend the culinary excitement throughout the city. They all happen in some of Chicago’s most iconic locales, too (the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Chicago Architecture Biennial and the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust are in on the planning). Culinary delights never tasted, or looked, so good.

To top it off, every event comes seamlessly matched with wine, beer or spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois. And thank goodness for that, because there’s much to toast.

Behold, the full lineup for Chicago’s Gourmet’s eXtraordinary chefs – eXtraordinary places:

September 19 | Cocktails on The Crown at Tribune Tower | On sale 6/22

Imagine looking out over downtown Chicago at sunset with a cocktail from the city’s premier mixologists in hand. Geared for foodies under 40, this event takes place in partnership with James Beard Foundation’s Greens program.

September 20 | Daring Design Dinner at the Robie House | On sale 6/22

Architectural meets culinary design at this multi-course meal in the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Robie House, prepared by prestigious chefs including Matthias Merges (Yusho, A10, Billy Sunday) and Carrie Nahabedian (NAHA, Brindille) and paired with wines from the Robert Mondavi Reserve collection.

September 23 | Japanese Dinner Under the Stars on the Pritzker Pavilion Stage | On sale 6/22

Gaze at the twinkling stars atop the stage of the Frank Gehry-designed Pritzker Pavilion. Celebrity Chef Ivan Orkin (Ivan Ramen, Chef’s Table), Chicago’s own Takashi Yagihashi, and international star Naoyuki Yanagihara (Vice President of Yanagihara School of Traditional Japanese Cuisine) create a lavish, multi-course Japanese dinner in the heart of Millennium Park. Expertly matched selections from Suntory Toki whiskey and Joto Sake complete the feast. Kanpai!

September 23 | Sweets & Beats: After Hours Dance Party on the Willis Tower Skydeck | On sale 6/22

Grab your girlfriends and jet up to the 103rd floor for dancing and dessert! This dessert focused bash boasting all-female talent hosted by Mindy Segal (Mindy’s HotChocolate) will be a highlight from the top of Chicago’s skyline. Thrill-seeker, are we? The Ledge after dark awaits.

September 24 | Rise & Shine Gourmet at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel | On sale 6/22

Feel the zen on Chicago Gourmet Sunday with de-stressing yoga followed by a brunch tasting and morning cocktails presented by favorite chefs and mixologists. And don’t worry – in addition to an Early Riser option, there’s a Sleepy Sunday session if you’ve had too much fun at the Willis Tower Skydeck the night before. A portion of event proceeds will benefit Pilot Light.

Tickets will go on sale later this summer for other events in the series:

Farm2Table Dinner on The 606

Revel in Chicago’s made-for-the-people green spaces and indulge in a community dinner along The 606 trail. Presented by the National Honey Board, this farm-to-table dinner will be curated by celebrity Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Restaurants) with featured pours by Casa Noble Tequila and pairings from New Zealand’s biodynamic Trinity Hill Winery. Event proceeds will benefit the Chicago Parks Foundation and Frontera Farmer Foundation.

Hamburger Hop at the Harris Theater Rooftop

Presented by Buckhead Beef and Blue Moon Brewing Co., the annual burger showdown is back! In a 10th anniversary spin, newbies take on reigning champs at this year’s Hamburger Hop. Adam Rapoport and Andrew Knowlton, the affable editor in chief and deputy editor of Chicago Gourmet’s title sponsor Bon Appétit magazine, return as the evening’s masters of ceremony. And our very own Lin Brehmer takes one for the team on the panel of esteemed celebrity judges.

Late Night Gourmet

The official after-party to Hamburger Hop presented by CS magazine, Late Night Gourmet unites guests and chefs to sip, savor and groove the night away. Dancing shoes required.

Ballpark Fare Goes Gourmet at The Park at Wrigley

Reimagine peanuts, cracker jacks and hot dogs as renowned chefs like Jimmy Bannos Jr. (The Purple Pig), Paul Kahan (One Off Hospitality) and Jeff Mauro (Pork & Mindy’s) flip the script on classic ballpark fare.

Mystery Pop-up!

Calling all foodies, connoisseurs, bon vivants and gourmands! A Mystery pop-up will round out the series with beloved, star Chicago chefs. Details to be announced for this not-to-be-missed affair!

Whew, are you getting all of this? Ten additional events + the highly anticipated Main Event in Millennium Park = a Chicago Gourmet 10th birthday bash like you’ve never before seen.

Super power chefs like Rick Bayless, Ivan Orkin, Paul Kahan, Jeff Mauro, Mindy Segal, Jimmy Bannos Jr., Carrie Nahabedian, Takashi Yagihashi and Fabio Viviani are IN. Bon Appétit magazine is IN. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois and their army of master sommeliers and mixologists are IN.

The only question is…Are YOU?

Get your tickets starting June 22.

Click here to learn more, and plan your #ChiGourmet extravaganza.

