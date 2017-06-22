Cage The Elephant, Matthew Sweet, Foo Fighters – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 22, 2017

June 22, 2017 10:00 PM By Ryan Arnold

A pretty straight-forward show tonight – new music from The Killers, Cage The ElephantGov’t Mule, and Foo Fighters.  See the rest of this week’s playlist below. Don’t forget that the best way to support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

The Killers – “The Man”
Beth Ditto – “Fire
Queens Of The Stone Age – “The Way You Use To Do”

Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One”
Cage The Elephant – “Whole Wide World”
Billy Raffoul – “Driver”

Matthew Sweet – “Trick”
Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”
Foo Fighters – “Run”

Now, Now – “SGL (Shot Gun Lover)”  ***Catch them at  Lincoln Hall next month.
Gov’t Mule – “Stone Cold Rage
Declan McKenna – “Humongous”

 

