Tickets are on sale now for Passion Pit and The Kickback at Taste of Chicago on Saturday, July 8th!

The world’s largest free admission food festival returns with nearly 70 restaurants and food trucks, as well as celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations and more. Taste is open from 11am-9pm Wednesday-Friday, and 10am-9pm Saturday-Sunday.

For complete festival details, including concert seating tickets, visit TasteofChicago.US.

Enter for your chance to win your way in! Winners will receive a pair of tickets for reserved seats at Petrillo Music Shell for The Taste of Chicago Concert with Passion Pit and The Kickback- presented by Bud Light.