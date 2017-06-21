How To Get To Mamby On The Beach This Weekend

Chicago hosts a few killer Music Festivals, there’s no doubt about it. Pitchfork and Lollapalooza are the biggest draws, but there’s a newer Fest that seems to be improving every year, while still keeping a low-key vibe. Mamby on the Beach is the best kept secret of the Chicago Festival Scene, so feel free to spread the word, but not too far.

Mamby takes place this Saturday and Sunday with a fantastic lineup that includes Local Natives, MGMT, and Cut Copy. The fest also boasts it’s “more than music” agenda, including water balloon fights, yoga sessions, palm readings, body tattoos, volleyball games, health and wellness workshops, live fire performances, and even poetry readings.

The coolest thing about this festival might be it’s location, and the fact that it seems to draw it’s positive energy from the lakefront. Mamby takes place at Oakwood Beach on the South Side.

Haven’t been? That’s okay, the festival organizers have supplied a few fantastic ideas for transportation. Biking down the lakefront path seems to be your best bet, but the fest also supplies free event shuttles that will run loop service from the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line, to the Cermak-McCormick Green Line, to Event Site.

There are a few more CTA options, a parking lot, and a designated Uber drop-off point, although I’d do my best to avoid ride-sharing for this one. Find Mamby’s tips for transportation to the fest here.

And make sure to grab tickets here before they sell out!

See you out there!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.