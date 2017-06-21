Play Old School Sega Games On Your Phone For Free

Want to take classic Sega games with you on the go? You’re in luck!

Sega is bringing a collection of its patented games to iOS and Android devices. The best news? It’ll be absolutely free!

The new service called Sega Forever will feature the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and the original Sega Mega Drive pack-in game Altered Beast.

Sega is planning to launch new games every two weeks and will have the games be available to play offline as well.

Check out the trailer for Sega Forever above.

