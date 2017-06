See who can make the tastiest snack for your soul. Watch Food Network star and Pork & Mindy’s Executive Chef Jeff Mauro compete against XRT’s Mary Dixon, in the Humana Healthy Challenge for Charity!

Don’t forget to check out the Humana Healthier Choices options at Taste of Chicago July 6th-July 10th. Visit Humana.com for healthcare choices that work for you. Great things are ahead of you when your health is ready for them.