Daniel Day-Lewis Announces Retirement From Acting

June 21, 2017 9:44 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Daniel Day-Lewis

One of Hollywood’s finest actors has called it quits.

Variety reports that Daniel Day-Lewis has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 60. Day-Lewis’s career has spanned over four decades and included memorable roles in films such as There Will Be Blood, Gangs Of New York, My Left Foot, and more.

A spokeswoman told Variety,

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

