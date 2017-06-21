Aubrey Plaza Spends Time With Some New Buds, The Weed Nuns

“The Little Hours” is a new movie about the wild happenings at a Medieval convent that features sex, drugs and wicked revelry. The early reviews are in. The Catholic League calls it “Trash. Pure Trash”.

It stars John C. Reilly, Allison Brie, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen, Nick Offerman and the always unpredictable Aubrey Plaza.

To promote the film, Aubrey spent some time with the Sisters Of The Valley, an actual order of nuns devoted to the medicinal and spiritual healing power of cannabis. The self sustained convent grows and sells a variety of weed products. They answer to a higher power.

Watch Aubrey partake with the good sisters in this video from Cut’s series, ” Strange Buds”.