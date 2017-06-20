Jeff Tweedy Breaks Our Heart On Late Night

It’s a big week for Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. Friday sees the release of his first solo acoustic album, “Together At Last” a collection of Wilco, Loose Fur and  Golden Smog songs stripped down to their essence and performed by Jeff alone with just a guitar.

The album is the first in a proposed series of of releases under the moniker of Loft Acoustic Sessions with Jeff revisiting his vast catalog of songs.

Friday’s release of Together At Last coincides with the opening of Wilco’s fifth Solid Sound Festival, the band’s three day festival of music. comedy and art at Mass MoCA in North Adams, MA.  I really wish I had planned my vacation time a little  better.

And if that wasn’t enough, Tweedy will also perform two nights on Late Night With Seth Myers.

Last night, he played a version of “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart”.  Performed starkly, the song hits new emotional chords stripped of the apocalyptic distortion and audience chorus sing-a-long we’ve become accustomed to hearing since  Wilco made it a concert highlight  after Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in 2001.

Jeff is back on the show tonight but in case you missed Late Night last night, check it out below.

 

 

