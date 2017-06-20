5 Tips To Free Up Space On Your Smartphone

We’ve all been there. You’re trying to capture the perfect photo of your surroundings when the dreaded “memory full” message pops up on your phone.

What a bummer! However, there’s several things you can do to free up space on your phone.

1. Stream Media

With services like Spotify, Netflix, and more offering you access to music and video at your finger tips, there’s no longer the need to download content to store on your phone. Videos in particular take up a ton of space. Delete a few of them, hook up to a streaming service, and voila, you’ve got memory space you’ve never had before!

2. Store Files On The Cloud

Cloud services such as Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, and more allow you to store files for free, meaning you can send photos, PDF’s, and more from your phone to the cloud.

Most services will offer between 2GB to 15 GB of free storage, giving you ample room to clear space on your phone while still having a place to access files.

3. Delete What You Don’t Use

Here’s an easy one. Go through your phone and delete apps you never use.

Not only does this help clear space from your phone, it clears up clutter from your screen offering you better organization!

4. Buy A Memory Card

If your phone has a slot to insert a microSD card, you can add tons of storage space without spending a lot of dough.

From 2GB,4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and even 200GB, microSD cards come in all storage sizes and will instantly boost the storage space on your phone.

Take a look at what kinds of microSD cards Amazon offers for an idea on price.

5. Transfer To Your Computer

If you have a lot of photos and videos on your phone, you can easily clear up space by transferring them to your computer. Whether you have an iPhone, Android, or other smartphone, they all have the capability of connecting to a computer via a USB cable allowing you to transfer your files from your phone to the computer.

Additionally, you can transfer other data to your phone as well. If you have notes, calendar appointments, etc., take them off your phone and put it on your computer. These individual files may not be much, but every little bit of space matters!

