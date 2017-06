After teasing new music during recent concerts, Foo Fighters have revealed details surrounding their new album Concrete and Gold.

Concrete and Gold will be the band’s first full-length studio album since 2014’s Sonic Highways.

The album is due out September 15th.

Concrete and Gold. Out 15 Sept.

Pre-order & get priority access to pre-sale tix https://t.co/suKUyMbGTI to find out how. #ConcreteandGold pic.twitter.com/zWBpHg6tPq — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 20, 2017

