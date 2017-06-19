Fan Sues The Chicago Bears Because He Couldn’t Wear Packers Gear On The Field

Here’s a bizarre story for you!

A Green Bay Packers fan is suing the Chicago Bears because the team allegedly prohibited him from wearing Packers gear on the field during a pregame event.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Russell Beckman is a longtime Bears & Packers season ticket holder and has sued the Bears over the right to wear gear from the opposing team on the field.

Beckman earned the reward of being allowed to stand at the edge of the field during pregame warmups as part of the Bears “STH Experiences,” a rewards program the team offers to season ticket holders. Beckman has had the tickets since 2003 and has worn Packers gear during on the field events in 2014 & 2015.

However, Beckman says he received an email from the team prior to the 2016 game stating: “No opposing team gear will be allowed.”

While he’s not seeking any money from the lawsuit, Beckman hopes the Bears will let fans wear whatever they like during these experiences.

