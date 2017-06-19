Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, June 18, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

June 19, 2017 9:22 AM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

Here’s what we heard on last night’s Local Anesthetic. See The Rubs at Reed’s Local on July 7. Cheer Accident at Beat Kitchen on July 31. Bonzie at Schuba’s this Friday. Jess McIntosh at the Hideout this Sunday. Ryan Joseph Anderson at Fitzgerald’s on July 2 and again at Hideout on August 4. Finally, Coyote Ghost at Tonic Room this Saturday. Thanks for listening.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – June 18, 2017:

  • The Rubs “Wrong Right Girl”
  • Cheer Accident “More and Less”
  • Bonzie “Nettling”
  • Jess McIntosh “I Don’t Want to Go Home”
  • Ryan Joseph Anderson “City of Vines”
  • Coyote Ghost “Alarm”

Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music

More from Richard Milne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live