Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, June 18, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Here’s what we heard on last night’s Local Anesthetic. See The Rubs at Reed’s Local on July 7. Cheer Accident at Beat Kitchen on July 31. Bonzie at Schuba’s this Friday. Jess McIntosh at the Hideout this Sunday. Ryan Joseph Anderson at Fitzgerald’s on July 2 and again at Hideout on August 4. Finally, Coyote Ghost at Tonic Room this Saturday. Thanks for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – June 18, 2017:
- The Rubs “Wrong Right Girl”
- Cheer Accident “More and Less”
- Bonzie “Nettling”
- Jess McIntosh “I Don’t Want to Go Home”
- Ryan Joseph Anderson “City of Vines”
- Coyote Ghost “Alarm”
