Len & Lin: Rizzo a Tony Leadoff Hitter [Listen]

Well, this whole Anthony Rizzo as leadoff hitter sure has borne fruit. Leadoff homeruns in his first two games, followed by a walk. He’s been having himself the best stretch of his career, which really says something given how prolific he’s been at the plate. Anthony’s from Miami, so Len really hopes he’s voted as the starting National League first baseman in the All Star game at Marlin’s Park, a tall order given the field. The starting pitching has also held up of late, which makes everything surrounding it better. The Cubs are home for three games against the Padres and then it’s off to the road until the Fourth of July.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.