LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album, ‘American Dream’

By Annie Reuter

It’s the day LCD Soundsystem’s fans have been anxiously waiting for — the announcement of new music. The group, which took a hiatus in 2011, have revealed that their fourth album, American Dream, will be released on September 1. It will be the band’s first record since 2010’s This Is Happening.

LCD Soundsystem will support the album with a tour of the UK and Europe before hitting the U.S. in October. Tickets go on sale June 21. For a complete list of dates, visit the band’s website.

LCD Soundsystem American Dream Track Listing:

1. “Oh Baby”

2. “Other Voices”

3. “I Used To”

4. “Change Yr Mind”

5. “How Do You Sleep?”

6. “Tonite”

7. “Call the Police”

8. “American Dream”

9. “Emotional Haircut”

10. “Black Screen”

LCD Soundsystem tour dates:

Mon-Jun-19-17

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

(SOLD OUT)

Tue-Jun-20-17

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

(SOLD OUT)

Wed-Jun-21-17

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

(SOLD OUT)

Fri-Jun-23-17

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

(SOLD OUT)

Sat-Jun-24-17

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

Wed-Jul-12-17

Ottawa, ON

Ottawa Bluesfest

Fri-Jul-14-17

Chicago, IL

Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat-Jul-15-17

Louisville, KY

Forecastle Festival

Sun-Jul-23-17

Byron Bay, AUS

Splendour in the Grass Festival

Mon-Jul-24-17

Sydney, AUS

Hordern Pavillion

Wed-Jul-26-17

Melbourne, AUS

Margaret Court Arena

Sat-Jul-29-17

Niigata, JP

Fuji Rock Festival

Sat-Aug-26-17

Monterrey, MX

Hellow Festival

Fri-Sep-08-17

Copenhagen, DK

Vega

Sat-Sep-09-17

Copenhagen, DK

Vega

Mon-Sep-11-17

Amsterdam, NL

Paradiso

Tue-Sep-12-17

Amsterdam, NL

Paradiso

Wed-Sep-13-17

Paris, FR

L’Olympia

Thu-Sep-14-17

Paris, FR

L’Olympia

Sat-Sep-16-17

Manchester, UK

The Warehouse Project

Sun-Sep-17-17

Manchester, UK

The Warehouse Project

Tue-Sep-19-17

Glasgow, UK

The Barrowland Ballroom

Fri-Sep-22-17

London, UK

Alexandra Palace

Tue-Oct-17-17

Washington DC The Anthem

Sat-Oct-21-17

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Sun-Oct-22-17

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Wed-Oct-25-17

Miami, FL

James L. Knight Center Theater

Fri-Oct-27-17

New Orleans, LA

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Mon-Oct-30-17

Dallas, TX

The Bomb Factory

Tue-Oct-31-17

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri-Nov-03-17 Detroit, MI

Masonic Temple Theatre

Thu-Nov-09-17

St. Paul, MN

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sat-Nov-11-17

Broomfield, CO

1st Bank Center

Tue-Nov-14-17

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri-Nov-17-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Sat-Nov-18-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Sun-Nov-19-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Mon-Nov-20-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Tue-Nov-21-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Sat-Dec-02-17

Montreal, QC

Place Bell Arena

Sun-Dec-03-17

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Tue-Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Wed-Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Fri-Dec-08-17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

Mon-Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Tue-Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Thu-Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Sun-Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Mon-Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Tues-Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Thu-Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Sat-Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel