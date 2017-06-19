Jazz Transfusion Playlist June 18,2017

song-artist
Ode To The Doo Da Day-Michael Brecker
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds-John Daversa
Up On Cripple Creek-DeJohnette Grenadier Medeski Scofield
Swamp Stomp-Vital Information
Out By Twelve-Bill Connors
Liberty City-Jaco Pastorious
Song For My Father-Horace Silver
Labor Day-John McLean/Clark Sommers
Carnival-Freddie Hubbard
The First Break-Alex Goodman
When The Saints Go Marching In-Monty Alexander
Afro Blue-The Baylor Project
Night And Day-Stan Getz/Bill Evans
Blues Out-Gene Segal
Mountain Top-Steve Davis
