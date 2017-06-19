Carrie Fisher Autopsy Report Reveals Cocaine, Heroin, And Other Drugs In Her System

An autopsy report released by the Associated Press revealed that Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and other drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Investigators could not determine what impact the drugs found in her system had on Fisher’s death last December.

The autopsy report states that Fisher may have taken cocaine three days prior to the December flight where she fell ill. Traces of heroin, opiates, and MDMA were also found, but investigators couldn’t determine when they were taken.

The autopsy report states (via AP),

“Ms. Fisher suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest on the airplane accompanied by vomiting and with a history of sleep apnea. Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram