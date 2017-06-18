Saturday Morning Flashback: 1968 [Playlist]

When you consider 1968, many adjectives come to mind: influential, radical, potent, momentous, incomparable. It’s been called “the year that shaped a generation.” The music was certainly a key component. Often loud, soulful, reflective, outspoken, and inspirational, the songs we played this morning provided an unforgettable soundtrack to one very intense year.

After more than three wonderful decades of Saturday Morning Flashback, I’ll host my final show on June 24. I hope you’ll join me as we recall 1978, the year I first came to WXRT as a college intern!

This Week’s Playlist: 1968