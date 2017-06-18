Saturday Morning Flashback: 1968 [Playlist]

When you consider 1968, many adjectives come to mind: influential, radical, potent, momentous, incomparable. It’s been called “the year that shaped a generation.” The music was certainly a key component. Often loud, soulful, reflective, outspoken, and inspirational, the songs we played this morning provided an unforgettable soundtrack to one very intense year.
After more than three wonderful decades of Saturday Morning Flashback, I’ll host my final show on June 24. I hope you’ll join me as we recall 1978, the year I first came to WXRT as a college intern!
This Week’s Playlist: 1968
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Revolution – The Beatles
- Itchykoo Park – Small Faces
- On the Way Home – Buffalo Springfield
- Bend Me, Shape Me – The American Breed
- Cloud 9 – The Temptations
- The Weight – The Band
- Journey to the Center of the Mind – The Amboy Dukes
- Fresh Garbage – Spirit
- (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding
- Green Tambourine – The Lemon Pipers
- Stoned Soul Picnic – Laura Nyro
- Mony Mony – Tommy James & the Shondells
- 9 am
- Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
- Do It Again – The Beach Boys
- Hello, I Love You – The Doors
- Goin’ Back – The Byrds
- I Can’t Quit Her – Blood, Sweat & Tears
- Monterey – The Animals
- I Got the Feelin’ – James Brown
- Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones
- Livin’ in the USA – The Steve Miller Band
- Black Magic Woman – Fleetwood Mac
- I Thank You – Sam & Dave
- 10 am
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps – The Beatles
- Feelin’ Alright – Traffic
- Piece of My Heart – Janis Joplin w/Big Brother & the Holding Company
- I Ain’t Superstitious – Jeff Beck
- Hush – Deep Purple
- Since You’ve Been Gone – Aretha Franklin
- Fire – Arthur Brown
- Magic Bus – The Who
- Reach Out of the Darkness – Friend & Lover
- Susie Q – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Baby Come Back – The Equals
- 11 am
- All Along the Watchtower – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Shine On Brightly – Procol Harum
- Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf
- Space Oddity – David Bowie
- Going Up the Country – Canned Heat
- Hurdy Gurdy Man – Donovan
- Dance to the Music – Sly & the Family Stone
- White Room – Cream
- Tighten Up – Archie Bell & the Drells
- Chest Fever – The Band
- With a Little Help From My Friends – Joe Cocker
