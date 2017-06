Breakfast With The Beatles – June 18, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Till There Was You

The Beatles – Let It Be (Glyn Johns Mix)

Judy Collins – I’ll Follow The Sun

The Beatles – Lovely Rita (50th Stereo)

Paul – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite (Bonnaroo)

Howard Carpendale – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face

Professor Moptop

Paul & Wings – Long Tall Sally (Hammersmith 1973)

Paul – Brown Eyed Handsome Man

The Beatles – Hallelujah I Love Her So (Anthology)

Swamp Dog– Lady Madonna

Paul – Your Loving Flame

Brian Hebert – And I Love Her

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers Medley

9 AM

The Beatles – Birthday

Paul – Girl’s School

Paul – Rockestra Theme

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

Professor Moptop

Paul – Live And Let Die

Gordon Haskell – Things We Said Today

The Beatles – P.S. I Love You

Paul – Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying (Tripping)

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road (Naked)

Paul – Uncle Albert

The Beatles – I’m Down

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 18, 2017

THE STINGRAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – ELGIN WING PARK BANDSHELL, 1010 WING ST, ELGIN – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEW INVADERS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – BATAVIA RIVERWALK, 100 ISLAND AVE, BATAVIA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – WEDNESDAY, 5:30 TILL 8 PM – MORTON ARBORETUM, 4100 ROUTE 53, LISLE – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN, ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – GRAYSLAKE FARMERS MARKET, CENTER & SLUSHER STREETS – SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – CHURCH OF THE HOLY SPIRIT FAMILY FEST, 1451 W. BODE RD, SCHAUMBURG

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL NOON – FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE, LIBERTYVILLE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – FRED P. HALL AMPHITHEATER, 262 E. PALATINE RD, PALATINE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – SENECA SHIPYARD DAYS FEST, CORNER OF ARMOUR & ILLINOIS 170, SENECA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAG SHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – VERANDA, STARVED ROCK LODGE, ROUTE 178 & ROUTE 71, UTICA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – HICKORY HILLS STREET FAIR, STREET FAIR MAIN STAGE BEER TENT, CORNER OF 94TH ST & ROBERTS RD, HICKORY HILLS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 2:30 TILL 4 PM – HOMER COMMUNITY FEST, 151ST & CRÈME RD, HOMER GLEN – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNY’S, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – VERNON HILLS FRENCH PARKET, METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 75 E. ROUTE 45, VERNON HILLS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 4 PM – ROTARY GROVE FEST, MAIN ST & CURTISS, DOWNERS GROVE / 7:30 PM – PARTY IN THE PARK, KELLY PARK, 167TH & HAVEN, ORLAND HILLS

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 1:30 PM – ST. MARY’S FUN FESTIVAL, 225 S. HARTWELL AVE, WAUKESHA, WISC

BAG SHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 7:30 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM