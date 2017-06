The inaugural Great Lawn two-day concert event is coming UIC’s Harrison Field on July 22nd and 23rd. Saturday includes performances by Houndmouth, Shovels & Rope, Hard Working Americans and The Lil Smokies. Greensky Bluegrass with play two sets on Sunday with other performances by Dr. Dog, Joshua Davis Trio and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the days! Tickets are on sale now. Visit greatlawnchicago.com for more details.