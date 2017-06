Portugal. The Man keyboardist Kyle O’Quin is an acclaimed barista. O’Quin has competed as a barista and his knowledge about coffee and the science behind it is a joy to listen to.

Following Portugal. The Man’s performance on XRT’s BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage, O’Quin showed us how he makes his perfect cup of coffee.

Check out how you can easily make a cup of coffee just like Portugal. The Man does!

Portugal. The Man’s latest album Woodstock is available to purchase now.

