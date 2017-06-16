Len & Lin: Cubs Playing Whack-A-Mole with Issues [Listen]

Concert Webcast: Portugal. The Man Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

June 16, 2017 10:38 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs, Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Theo Epstein

The Cubs have tinkered with the lineup by batting Anthony Rizzo at the top of the order; they’ve moved some of their versatile players around, and just when you think they’ve got a handle on those problems, the bullpen blows a lead and the game. Meanwhile, the Cubs took a bunch of pitchers in the draft, and with the trade deadline on the horizon, Theo and company might make a move for more arms. They’ll need to think about that with what appears to be Arrieta’s impending free agency and John Lackey not getting any younger.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

