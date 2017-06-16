Len & Lin: Cubs Playing Whack-A-Mole with Issues [Listen]

The Cubs have tinkered with the lineup by batting Anthony Rizzo at the top of the order; they’ve moved some of their versatile players around, and just when you think they’ve got a handle on those problems, the bullpen blows a lead and the game. Meanwhile, the Cubs took a bunch of pitchers in the draft, and with the trade deadline on the horizon, Theo and company might make a move for more arms. They’ll need to think about that with what appears to be Arrieta’s impending free agency and John Lackey not getting any younger.

