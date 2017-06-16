Beth Ditto Sets The Corden Show Ablaze!

After broadcasting live from Ravinia and watching the cooler than cool Seu Jorge tribute to David Bowie, I headed south on the Edens listening to XRT with new Noise At Nine as my soundtrack.

One great new song after another blasted out of my car speakers, but one stood out so much that I cranked the volume louder and increased my speed by about 10 mph: A song called “Fire” by Beth Ditto.

Ditto is the former lead singer of the 2000’s punk band Gossip where she became known as a charismatic and uninhibited force with her live performances. Alas, Gossip is no more but now Beth is making the big move to the rock pop mainstream while bringing everyone along with her. Though she’s proudly been out herself for years, her solo debut “Fake Sugar” comes out today.

But imagine my surprise when after risking a speeding ticket, I came how to her guest shot on The Late Late Show with James Corden performing the song I’d just heard, “Fire”.

By all rights, this should be one of hits of the summer! Check out her “fiery” performance.