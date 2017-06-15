XRT Taste of Chicago Concert with Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Tickets are on sale now for Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals and Twin Peaks at the XRT Concert at Taste of Chicago on Friday, July 7!

The world’s largest free admission food festival returns with nearly 70 restaurants and food trucks, as well as celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations and more. Taste is open from 11am-9pm Wednesday-Friday, and 10am-9pm Saturday-Sunday.

For complete festival details, including concert seating tickets, visit TasteofChicago.US.

Don’t miss the live broadcast with Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals starting around 6:30PM on 93.1FM and 93XRT.com.

Enter for your chance to win your way in! Winners will receive a pair of tickets for reserved seats at Petrillo Music Shell.