Who is this Seu Jorge?

All this week we’ve been telling you about Seu Jorge and his very cool The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute concert that he’s performing tonight at Ravinia.

If you’ve never seen the 2004 Wes Anderson film, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou that starred Bill Murray and Owen Wilson, you may not have a sense of what Jorge’s unique covers are like and how they were really one the most memorable parts of the movie.

So here’s a montage of how Bowie’s classics were integrated into the film with a guitar and a little Brazilian flair. Jorge will perform these songs plus others on a set inspired by the ship in the film.

If you decide to come out to Ravinia tonight, stop by the XRT compound. I’m broadcasting live starting at 4p right up until showtime. Come in Bowie drag and you could win a season lawn pass to Ravinia.

See you there!