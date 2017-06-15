Concert Webcast: Portugal. The Man Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

The Killers, Gov’t Mule, Barns Courtney – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 15, 2017

June 15, 2017 10:07 PM By Ryan Arnold

Feel-Good-Summertime-Groove Music in mass quantities on this week’s show. Gov’t Mule is back, along with The Killers and Weezer, and a way cool tune from Now, Now who play Lincoln Hall next month.

What tunes are you putting on your summertime playlists? Anything to share with me and XRT listeners?  I love hearing from you, so don’t keep ’em secret!

Your pal,
Ryan A.

PS – please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

**

Gov’t Mule – “Stone Cold Rage
The War On Drugs – “Holding On
Billy Raffoul – “Driver”

The Killers – “The Man”
Now, Now – “SGL (Shot Gun Lover)”
Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”

Declan McKenna – “Humongous”
Weezer – “Feels Like Summer
Beth Ditto – “Fire

Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”
Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One”
Arcade Fire – “Everything Now

 


More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live