The Killers, Gov’t Mule, Barns Courtney – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 15, 2017

Feel-Good-Summertime-Groove Music in mass quantities on this week’s show. Gov’t Mule is back, along with The Killers and Weezer, and a way cool tune from Now, Now who play Lincoln Hall next month.

What tunes are you putting on your summertime playlists? Anything to share with me and XRT listeners? I love hearing from you, so don’t keep ’em secret!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

PS – please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

**

Gov’t Mule – “Stone Cold Rage“

The War On Drugs – “Holding On”

Billy Raffoul – “Driver”

The Killers – “The Man”

Now, Now – “SGL (Shot Gun Lover)”

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”

Declan McKenna – “Humongous”

Weezer – “Feels Like Summer”

Beth Ditto – “Fire“

Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”

Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One”

Arcade Fire – “Everything Now“



