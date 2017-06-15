The Killers, Gov’t Mule, Barns Courtney – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 15, 2017

Feel-Good-Summertime-Groove Music in mass quantities on this week’s show. Gov’t Mule is back, along with The Killers and Weezer, and a way cool tune from Now, Now who play Lincoln Hall next month.
What tunes are you putting on your summertime playlists? Anything to share with me and XRT listeners? I love hearing from you, so don’t keep ’em secret!
Your pal,
–Ryan A.
PS – please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.
Gov’t Mule – “Stone Cold Rage“
The War On Drugs – “Holding On”
Billy Raffoul – “Driver”
The Killers – “The Man”
Now, Now – “SGL (Shot Gun Lover)”
Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”
Declan McKenna – “Humongous”
Weezer – “Feels Like Summer”
Beth Ditto – “Fire“
Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”
Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One”
Arcade Fire – “Everything Now“