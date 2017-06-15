Dave Grohl Sends Heartfelt Note to Husband of Fan who Died of Cancer

By Jon Wiederhorn

Dave Grohl has a big heart, as he proved yet again by sending a touching note to the husband of UK Foo Fighters fan who recently died of cancer.

Related: Foo Fighters Release Heavy New Song ‘Run’ with Funny Video

The woman, Laura Plane, suffered an eight-year battle with the disease before she died last year. She and her husband Jon were huge Foo fans. When they were married, they danced to the band’s song “Everlong” for their first dance and they had planned to attend a Foo Fighters gig to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

But Laura was too ill to make the show. So her husband posted a note to the band to ask them to play “Everlong” at Glastonbury festival in her honor. After the post went viral Grohl wrote a response to Plane on a piece of scrap paper:

“Jon – Dave here,” he wrote. “Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of you at Glasto. Take care mate.”

“I can picture Laura’s little face smiling about it,” Jon told NME. “It is incredible. I am over the moon. Even if Foo Fighters don’t dedicate the song to Laura, she would have loved [the note] anyway. But what I got from [the note] is that it is going to happen. It is incredible. Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral when it hit me like a wave.

In 2015, Grohl sent VIP tickets and a signed photo to a fan who was dying of cancer.

Foo Fighters released their comeback single “Run” last week.

See Grohl’s note to Jon Plane below: