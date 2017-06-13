This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Dead & Company!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Dead & Company at Wrigley Field!

Win Tickets to See Red Hot Chili Peppers!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Red Hot Chili Peppers at the United Center!

Win Tickets to See Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers!

Win 2-Day Passes to the Great Lawn!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of 2-day passes to the Great Lawn!