Chef Rick Bayless and Lin Talk Rockin’ Lobster Bash on XRT Morning Show [Listen]

Rick Bayless is only the second chef in history to win the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant of the Year for two different restaurants. Ten years ago he received the award for his flagship eatery, Frontera Grill. This year he celebrated the same award for Topolobampo. With his other restaurants, Xoco and Lena Brava, Mr. Bayless is a pretty busy guy. We were happy to have Rick join us on the XRT Morning Show to talk about XRT and Supreme Lobster’s ROCKIN’ LOBSTER BASH 2017. Rick is among more than 30 chefs who will put their spin on lobster and other seafood dishes on August 30th at The Aragon. Hear about this extravaganza here.