Watch U2’s Incredible Soldier Field Concert In Its Entirety

Last week, Mary Dixon wrote a beautiful piece on why we need U2 in 2017.

In case you missed out on their Soldier Field shows or want to relive the magic, you can now watch their June 4th show in its entirety!

YouTube user Paper Dolling Films shot an excellent video during the concert letting U2 fans all over the world go inside their ‘Joshua Tree’ celebration at Soldier Field.

Here’s the setlist from the evening (via Setlist.fm)

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year’s Day

A Sort of Homecoming

Pride (In the Name of Love)

The Joshua Tree:

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God’s Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Encore:

Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover)

Play Video

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

One

Beautiful Day

Elevation

The Little Things That Give You Away

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram