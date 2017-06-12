Watch U2’s Incredible Soldier Field Concert In Its Entirety

Last week, Mary Dixon wrote a beautiful piece on why we need U2 in 2017.
In case you missed out on their Soldier Field shows or want to relive the magic, you can now watch their June 4th show in its entirety!
YouTube user Paper Dolling Films shot an excellent video during the concert letting U2 fans all over the world go inside their ‘Joshua Tree’ celebration at Soldier Field.
Here’s the setlist from the evening (via Setlist.fm)
Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Year’s Day
A Sort of Homecoming
Pride (In the Name of Love)
The Joshua Tree:
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God’s Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared
Encore:
Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover)
Play Video
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
One
Beautiful Day
Elevation
The Little Things That Give You Away