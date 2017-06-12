THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Alvvays – ‘In Undertow’

So happy to have a new track from Alvvays to highlight on the show, and we’re also happy to have a Chicago show to talk up and that’ll be at Thalia Hall on November 3. Tickets here.

If you listen to the show on a regular basis, I’d just like to throw a quick thanks your way, and if you’re a newcomer and like what you’re hearing and you cared enough to make it this far, thanks to you as well.

On to the rest of this week’s show…

10pm

(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar” (Domino)

Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)

Alvvays – “In Undertow” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Radiohead – “I Promise” (XL)

All We Are – “Human” (Domino)

ODESZA – “Late Night” (Counter)

Downtown Boys – “A Wall” (Sub Pop)

Feist – “Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)” (Universal)

Kevin Morby – “1234” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Alt-J – “Deadcrush” (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Big Thief – “Shark Smile” (Saddle Creek)

LCD Soundsystem – “american dream” (DFA/Columbia)

11pm

Waxahatchee – “Never Been Wrong” (Merge)

RAC – “I Still Wanna Know (feat. Rivers Cuomo)” (Counter)

Broken Social Scene – “Skyline” (Arts & Crafts)

(break)

Matt Pond PA – “Still Summer” (131 Records)

Beach House – “Chariot” (Sub Pop)

Phoenix – “Ti Amo” (Glassnote)

Com Truise – “Propagation” (Ghostly International)

This Is The Kit – “Moonshine Freeze” (Rough Trade)

The War on Drugs – “Holding On” (Atlantic)

(break)

Ariel Pink – “Another Weekend” (Mexican Summer)

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound” (RCA)

BLESSED – “Fairytale” (Yebo Music)