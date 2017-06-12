See It LIVE- The Humana Healthy Challenge for Charity

June 12, 2017 12:00 AM

Watch Food Network star and Pork & Mindy’s Executive Chef Jeff Mauro compete against XRT’s Mary Dixon, in the Humana Healthy Challenge for Charity!

Enter to win your way into the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen on June 22nd, 2017 at 2:00PM, when Chef Jeff Mauro and Mary Dixon will face off to see who can make the tastiest snack for your soul!

And, don’t forget to check out the Humana Healthier Choices options at Taste of Chicago July 6th-July 10th. Visit Humana.com for healthcare choices that work for you.

Great things are ahead of you when your health is ready for them.

