Eddie Vedder Says He Was Punched By Paul McCartney

Here’s a rock feud that would be among the most polarizing in history.

Fortunately, there’s no beef.

Eddie Vedder was a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Beatles channel and told the story about being on the receiving end of a Paul McCartney punch.

While he was hanging out with McCartney in a Seattle hotel bar, Macca was telling a story about hitting another guy. McCartney then mimed a punching motion, hitting Vedder’s face in the process.

“I remember tasting a bit of blood,” Vedder said, before revealing that McCartney apologized quickly.

“And I remember when it went away, when the pain subsided and the swelling went down,” he continued. “I kinda missed it.”

