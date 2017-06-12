Mavis Staples Featured On Blues Breakers Tonight

Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Elvin Bishop, and Guy King will all be a part of Blues On The Fox this weekend. Hear them all on Blues Breakers tonight on 93XRT. More than a couple by Mavis as she will be our Artist of the Week tonight. Plus, hear a track from the new Chuck Berry and also Selwyn Birchwood who is coming to Chicago next week. Tonight at nine.
Mavis Staples Featured On Blues Breakers TonightJune 12, 2017 1:21 PM
CHICAGO, IL -June 10: Mavis Staples at the Petrillo Bandshell on June 10, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)Mavis and Tom having a laugh at a Blues Fest.