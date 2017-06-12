Mavis Staples Featured On Blues Breakers Tonight

Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Elvin Bishop, and Guy King will all be a part of Blues On The Fox this weekend. Hear them all on Blues Breakers tonight on 93XRT. More than a couple by Mavis as she will be our Artist of the Week tonight. Plus, hear a track from the new Chuck Berry and also Selwyn Birchwood who is coming to Chicago next week. Tonight at nine.