Mavis Staples Featured On Blues Breakers Tonight

June 12, 2017 1:21 PM By Tom Marker

Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Elvin Bishop, and Guy King will all be a part of Blues On The Fox this weekend. Hear them all on Blues Breakers tonight on 93XRT. More than a couple by Mavis as she will be our Artist of the Week tonight. Plus, hear a track from the new Chuck Berry and also Selwyn Birchwood who is coming to Chicago next week. Tonight at nine.

More from Tom Marker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live