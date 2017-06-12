Len & Lin: Streaky Cubs Hit the Road [Listen]

The Cubs hit the road for 17 of their next 20 games, beginning with a swing out to New York to face the Mets and then the division rival Pirates. Both teams are under .500, but then again, the Cubs have hovered right around that mark themselves. They’ve been especially streaky of late, and managed to avoid a sweep at the hands of the NL-leading Colorado Rockies by salvaging the series finale. A lot of Cubs have been slumping of late, but seem like they could be turning it around. The season’s still relatively young, and as Len Kasper reminds us: there are no must-wins at this point in the season.

