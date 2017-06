song-artist

No Mystery-Stanley Clarke

Sophisticated Us-Jamaaladeen Tacuma

Ritual-Chick Corea

Go Home- Steve Khan

Gogobop-Franck Band

Stevland-The AV Club

Directions-Miles Davis

La Tarde-Ignacio Berroa

You Talk That Talk-Gene Ammons/Sonny Stitt

You Can’t Always Get What You Want-Charlie Watts/The Danish Radio Big Band

Little Niles-Bobby Hutcherson

Leaving Town-Pat Metheny

Song For My Father-Louis Hayes

Birks Works-John Stein/Dave Zinno

Big Q-Zem Audu