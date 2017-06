Jackson Browne will be returning to Chicago this August as he announced a special acoustic performance.

On August 13, Browne will perform at the Copernicus Center for a benefit concert to support Veterans For Peace.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, but you can get the first chance to purchase them by using the password “wxrt” over at Ticketfly this Thursday at 10 AM.

