Saturday Morning Flashback: 1985 [Playlist]

It was a year when musicians donated their time and talents to major fundraising projects, with Live Aid in London and Philadelphia, Farm Aid, USA for Africa, and Artists United Against Apartheid. Awareness and funds were raised by all-star lineups, everyone seemed to have a good time, as they sold a lot of concert tickets and albums.
This Week’s Playlist: 1985
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Secondhand Love – Pete Townshend
- Money For Nothing – Dire Straits
- Medicine Show – Big Audio Dynamite
- Love Comes Tumbling – U2
- Just Another Night – Mick Jagger
- Love Vigilantes – New Order
- Women III – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
- Boy (Go) – The Golden Palominos
- 9 am
- Stay Up Late – Talking Heads
- Listen Like Thieves – INXS
- Slave to Love – Bryan Ferry
- Small Town – John Mellencamp
- It’s Alright – Eurythmics
- Raspberry Beret – Prince
- Alive and Kicking – Simple Minds
- Smooth Operator – Sade
- How Soon is Now? – The Smiths
- 10 am
- Driver 8 – R.E.M.
- Close to Me – The Cure
- Forever Man – Eric Clapton
- I Knew the Bride – Nick Lowe
- Shout – Tears for Fears
- Addicted to Love – Robert Palmer
- Bring on the Dancing Horses – Echo & the Bunnymen
- The Old Man Down the Road – John Fogerty
- Gone Ridin’ – Chris Isaak
- Kiss Me On the Bus – The Replacements
- 11 am
- Fortress Around Your Heart – Sting
- Little by Little – Robert Plant
- Walking on Sunshine – Katrina & the Waves
- Sun City – Artists United Against Apartheid
- Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
- Life in a Northern Town – The Dream Academy
- Skin Deep – The Stranglers
- So You Wanna be a Rock & Roll Star (live) – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- The Whole of the Moon – The Waterboys
- Sussudio – Phil Collins
