Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, June 11, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]
June 11, 2017 11:51 PM
By Richard Milne
Richard Milne
Local Anesthetic Playlist – June 11, 2017 with special guests Ne-Hi:
- ”Palm of Hand”
- ”Prove”
- ”Everybody Warned You”
- ”Stay Young”
Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic
Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook
Submit Your Music
On-Air: Sundays 3pm-8pm
Host: Local Anesthetic
A graduate of the acclaimed Radio/Television department of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Richard Milne has been a weekend and fill-in air personality with WXRT since July, 1986. In ...More from Richard Milne