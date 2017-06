Breakfast With The Beatles – June 11, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Paul – The Lovers That Never Were

The Beatles – Bad Boy (Take 4)

Ringo – I’m A Fool To Care

Paul – That Would Be Something

John – Intuition

The Beatles – I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

Willie Nelson – Yesterday

Professor Moptop

Paul – Another Day (Jimmy Kimmel 2013)

The Beatles – Wait

The Beatles – Blackbird

Paul Simon – Here Comes The Sun (Conan 1014)

Paul – Beautiful Night

9 AM

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill

George – Run So Far

Elvis Costello – Step Inside Love

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 4)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Sweet Little Band – When I’m 64

John W/David Bowie – Across The Universe

Sgt Sauerkraut’s Polka Band – She Loves Kraut

The Beatles – She Loves You

The Beatles – Boys (Hollywood Bowl)

The Beatles – Rain (Mono)

The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun

The Beatles – Money

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 11, 2017

THE NEW INVADERS – TUESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – INDEPENDENCE GROVE, 16490 W. BUCKLEY, LIBERTYVILLE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – DISCUSSING THE TEN MOST LOVED BEATLE SONGS – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – MORTON GROVE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 6140 N. LINCOLN AVE, MORTON GROVE – FAMILY FRIENDLY – FREE

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF CENTER & SLUSHER STREETS, GRAYSLAKE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND: THE MOVIE – CHICAGO PREMIERE – THURSDAY, 6:30 PM – POLISH FOOD BUFFET, 7:30 – MOVIE SCREENING, 9:00 – CAST INTRODUCTIONS, Q&A, 9:30 – LIVE CONCERT BY SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND – WWW.SGTSAUERKRAUT.COM

THE NEW INVADERS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 7:45 PM – AMERICAN FEST, COMMUNITY PARK, 34TH & LARAMIE AVE, CICERO – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – MEMORIAL PARK GAZEBO, CORNER 76TH AVE & COLLEGE DR, PALOS HEIGHTS – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – THURSDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – McCULLOUGH PARK ON FOX RIVER, 150 W. ILLINOIS AVE, AURORA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – ST. DEMETRIOS TAST OF GREECE FESTIVAL, 893 N. CHURCH ST, ELMHURST

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – HEARTLAND NOVA REUNION CAR SHOW, ISLE CENTER EVENT ROOM, ISLE CASINO HOTEL, 1777 ISLE PARKWAY, BETTENDORF, IOWA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45, MUNDELEIN – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

MEET THE BEETLES – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – CELEBRATE SCHEREVILLE, REDAR PARK, 217 GREGORY ST, SCHEREVILLE, IND – OUTDOORS

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – NAPER NIGHTS, NAPER SETTLEMENT, 523 S. WEBSTER, NAPERVILLE

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – CONCERT BY THE LAKE, LAKEFRONT PARK, 71 NIPPERSINK BLVD, FOX LAKE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 7:30 PM – NAPER NIGHTS, NAPER SETTLEMENT, 523 S. WEBSTER ST, NAPERVILLE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, ST. JOHNS AVE, HIGHLAND PARK – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – STARVED ROCK, MUSIC ON THE VERANDA, 2668 E. 875TH ST, OGLESBY, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM