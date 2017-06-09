Thank You Shemekia, Toronzo, Ronnie, Buddy Guy’s Legends, & Blues On The Fox

We had so much fun yesterday at the WXRT Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast at Buddy Guy’s Legends! Thank you to all who showed up and to all who tuned in. We couldn’t have done it without help from our sponsor, Blues On The Fox. We’re already looking very much forward to their festival next weekend in Aurora with Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Jonny Lang, Elvin Bishop, Guy King and Nicholas David. See more HERE. Blues Breakers friend Marci Gross snapped some photos of yesterday’s show that give an idea of how much fun we all had. It’s Chicago Blues Fest Weekend! Read all about it HERE. See you out there!