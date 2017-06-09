Len & Lin: Trying to Keep It Together on the Rollercoaster Ride [Listen]

The peaks and valleys of the baseball season are giving Cubs fans whiplash. They just got off an 0-6 roadtrip, which followed a 7-2 homestand, and then began this homestand by winning five in a row, and now have lost two straight to the Marlins and now the dangerous and underrated Colorado Rockies. On top of all that, star shortstop Addison Russell has been accused of domestic violence and has been out of the lineup as Major League Baseball investigates. Last season was surely a special spectacle, but for all the ups experienced last year, the Cubs have already gone through their fair share of travails. How the team weathers the storm is what will determine how well the fans are able to keep it together on this bumpy rollercoaster ride.

