Weekend Fun Forecast: Live Music with a Very Good Chance of Beer

The weather might be a bit warm this weekend, but the forecast for fun is nice and cool. XRT’s 93 Days of Summer is here, and we take summer fun very seriously. Check out a few ideas for this weekend:

Chicago Blues Fest

This year marks the 34th year of the fest that always brings us back to the heart of Blues music in Chicago. It’s free, and at Millennium Park for the first time this year. Don’t miss artists like Gary Clark Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

No one has a bad time at Blues Fest. No One.

Head here for more info.

Green Music Fest

Environmentally conscious beer and music lovers always delight at the excellent planning and set up of the Green Music Fest. Head out to Wicker Park for the 9th year of the fest, and check out bands like JD McPherson, Lucero, and July Talk, as well as a people-powered bicycle stage, beer from Lagunitas and all you need to learn about leading a sustainable lifestyle. Get the details here.

Beer Camp On Tour

Sierra Nevada is setting up camp at Navy Pier for an afternoon filled with hundreds of craft beers, food trucks, and music. Sounds like a pretty fun camp to me. The fun happens this Saturday afternoon. Grab tickets here.

Ribfest

Yep, the name says it all. Head to North Center for 50,000 pounds of BBQ over three days, as well as music from Grizfolk, SUSTO, Diane Coffee, and Banditos. Get all the info here.

Make sure to seek out the XRT Tent to enter to win a pair of 4-day passes to Lollapalooza, at all the festivals, all Summer long! See you out there!

