Riot Fest & Saved By The Max Announce Chicago Based ‘The Riot Feast’ Pop-Up Restaurant

Remember the Saved by the Bell themed pop-up diner Saved by The Max? The viral sensation was such a hit, that a few tears may have been shed when it closed up shop.

The folks behind Riot Fest want to fix that.

Riot Fest & Saved by The Max have teamed up to open a new pop-up restaurant called The Riot Feast. The Riot Feast will be located at the currentSaved by The Max address (1941 W. North Ave, Chicago) and will open on July 8th for a three-month run.

The Riot Fest team & Saved by The Max executive chef Brian Fisher (Schwa, Entente) are collaborating to develop a Riot Fest-inspired menu in a turn-of-the-century carnival style environment.

Plus, there will be booze. Each night at 10 PM, The Riot Feast will transform into a carnival speakeasy where performers will be drinking alongside patrons.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday June 9th at 11:00 AM at theriotfeast.tocktix.com.

