Ne-Hi On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic!

Easily my favorite Chicago release of 2017 so far, Offers from Ne-Hi is like the Gang of Four if they featured a second guitar player to complement the slash and burn of Andy Gill. Is that hyperbole? Not from what I’m hearing. There are plenty of notes being played here but are they actual leads? There’s something much more rhythmic and churning about the guitars of Ne-Hi that make them notches above your standard two guitar, bass, drum combo. Plus, they’ve got songs, man, and within all those songs there are all sorts of interesting elements. I truly have not cranked another album in 2017 like I’ve consistently turned the volume UP for Offers. I’ll be joined by bassist James Weir and drummer Alex Otake on Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at 7:30 to discuss all things Ne-Hi. You know me; I’ve got questions and I want answers. Tune in. Thanks.

