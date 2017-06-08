There’s Going To Be A Bunch Of Naked People Riding Bikes In Chicago This Weekend

If you’re out and about Chicago this Saturday evening, prepare to see a bunch of people in their birthday suits.

The World Naked Bike Ride will kick off its 14th annual event in Chicago this Saturday night as bicyclists shed their clothes to support positive body image and raising awareness of the environmental benefits of biking.

Their event description on Facebook reads,

“Massive event promoting the end of oil and the beauty of people. Held globally with dozens of cities participating. Bare-as-you-dare with outfits ranging from body paint to fanciful costumes to beachwear. Chicago’s seen 2000+ cyclists/skaters/… tour over a dozen miles of high visibility tourism and recreation areas. The ride’s atmosphere is extremely joyful and transcendently fun. Bicycles are the best solution to reducing America’s oil addiction and improving public health and we’re spreading that message.”

You can find out more info about this year’s ride here.

